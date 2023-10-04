Woman’s Hospital holding class to educate on risks of developing breast cancer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Woman’s Hospital will be holding a free class to help educate women about their risks of developing breast cancer.

The class will share practical lifestyle tips to help reduce their risks.

“Healthy choices when it comes to meals, frequent exercise, minimal alcohol, and no smoking,” says Dr. Bowie.

Breast Surgical Oncologist at Woman’s Hospital Dr. Mindy Bowie will be holding the class on Thursday, Oct. 12 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Dr. Bowie says it is important to get screened early when it comes to breast cancer.

“We know the earlier it is detected, the better the prognosis,” said Dr. Bowie.

One of the best tools a woman can use is a breast self-exam, something the class will cover as well. A self-exam helps you become more familiar with the way your breasts normally look and feel and tells you what changes to look out for.

The class will take place at the Woman’s Center for Wellness conference room located at 9637 Jefferson Highway.

Registration is required to attend the class and for more information and to register you can click here.

