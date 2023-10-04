Facebook
Wear Pink for a Day Wednesday for breast cancer awareness

WAFB is partnering with the Baton Rouge Clinic for our annual Pink for a Day in recognition of breast cancer awareness month and to help spread awareness.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB is partnering with the Baton Rouge Clinic for our annual Pink for a Day in recognition of breast cancer awareness month and to help spread awareness.

Did you know one in eight women will develop breast cancer at one point in her life?

You can wear your pink on Wednesday, Oct. 4 to show support for those who have breast cancer or if you’ve lost loved ones or maybe you know someone who is taking it on right now.

Submit your photos and videos!

