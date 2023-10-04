Vacant house fire spreads to home next door, displacing neighbor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person has been displaced from their home after flames from a fire that started at a vacant house nearby ended up spreading to their home.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the vacant house caught fire around 4:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue near Choctaw Drive Wednesday, Oct. 4.

When they arrived, crews found the house next door to the vacant house already beginning to succumb from the fire. The person living in the home had safely evacuated.

Crews began to work to put the fire out at the neighbor’s house while also putting out the fire on the vacant property.

Firefighters got the fire under control by 5 a.m.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced occupant, offering support and resources.

The vacant house was declared a total loss. The neighboring home sustained about $10,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

