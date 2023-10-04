Jurnee Robinson’s LSU volleyball journey off to a blazing start

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Volleyball has generated a lot of buzz in the past year. The Tigers qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017 last season. This year, Coach Tonya Johnson and company are off to a 7-6 start and have won back-to-back SEC matches. This year’s squad is led by one of the best outside hitters in the SEC, Jurnee Robinson.

“I think she’s a heck of a competitor. I love her intensity and the fire that she plays with,” said Tonya Johnson, LSU’s second year head coach.

Robinson enters Wednesday night’s battle with #13 Arkansas with an average of 4.11 kills per set, good for second best in the SEC.

“For someone her age, and what she’s done for our program already. It’s only going to get better for her,” Coach Johnson said.

That’s why the former Texas head coach made Robinson a big priority in recruiting while she was with the Longhorns and once again upon starting with the Tigers.

“When we got the job, it was one of the first calls, we made to reassure her that we still wanted her to be a part of this program,” Coach Johnson said.

But Robinson didn’t want to just be a name and number on the roster. The South Carolinian craved a chance to be a leader of the team.

“I want to be a big role on the team so I’m just going to do whatever it takes to get on the court,” Robinson said.

Once the freshman started seeing the floor early in the season, she didn’t want to get off of it. So, the Mauldin High School product oriented her training to formulate a skillset suitable for every position on the hardwood, or in volleyball terms a six-rotation player.

“You have to be good at front row and back row, you can’t just be good at one or the other. Like, if you’re good at just back row they’ll use you as a sub but if you want to be a six pin you have to be good at basically the whole court,” Robinson said.

That’s a daunting challenge for a college freshman to undertake, but it certainly fits how she describes her game.

“Confident, because I can get blocked and I’m like yeah that’s fine, but then I’ll slam the next ball in your face,” Robinson said.

The outside hitter has done that quite a few times this year - 193 times to be exact. The coaching staff has enjoyed the success and energy the Simpsonville, South Carolina native has imported to the Tigers.

“She’s having fun and I think freshmen just go out and have fun,” Robinson said.

LSU battles #13 Arkansas tonight in the PMAC. The team is back at home next on October 13th against Texas A&M.

