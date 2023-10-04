Government Street Diet Project revamping Mid-City area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More business and fewer accidents. That’s what a new study is saying the Government Street Diet Project has brought to the Mid-City area.

“It’s a nice neighborhood pocket that I thought would fit,” said Pam Cannatella. “We wanted to be more of a neighborhood grocery. We love what was growing here.”

Pam Cannatella and her husband opened their family-owned grocery store at the beginning of the Government Street Diet Project. Part of the project reduced the four traffic lanes down to two. This is something Cannatella believes help with speeding:

“It has slowed down traffic a lot. They used to just fly down the road but now it’s more of a steady pace,” and the number of accidents, “Prior to this I know we had three accidents right in front of our store in the span of a year, but since the completion of it, we haven’t really had any accidents.”

A new study from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber shows monthly traffic accidents on Government Street have decreased by almost 50% since its completion. They say tax revenue growth in the area is also outpacing the rest of the city by 34%. These are numbers President of Mid-City Merchants Amber Harrell is happy to see.

“The whole project has really helped bring people in and let people know this isn’t a dying area of Baton Rouge,” said Harrell. “It’s a great area. It has a lot of potential.”

When asked if there are other changes or additions she thinks could come to the area, Harrell said, “I think the parking is always going to be an issue so I would love to see some kind of maybe area that has more parking.”

Parking is a big issue for Jay’s Bar-B-Q.

“It’s made access to our parking lot a lot more difficult,” said owner Milton Leblanc. “It also has made leaving the parking lot more difficult. People try to pull out on this corner here a lot of times they want to go east, and they end up running into somebody.”

For Cannatella, it’s the medians blocking her entrance.

“I’m concerned about the U-turns,” said Cannatella. “It’s like a ticking time bomb like is something going to happen?”

Overall, Cannatella believes this project is helping the area become a business hub.

“Mid-City is a lot more of small business, a lot of family businesses and that’s what I really like about this area,” said Cannatella.

Harrell hopes this project can be a model to revamp other corridors throughout the city, like Florida Street.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.