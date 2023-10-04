Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

The Good Side: Sweets and Self-sufficiency

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Last year, the unemployment rate for people with a disability was about twice as high as the rate for people without.

This week in “The Good Side,” Debra Alfarone visits Cameron’s Cholates and Coffee, a shop that employs adults with intellectual disabilities, teaching them work and life skills to make them more self-sufficient. The sweet shop’s founders and employees reflect on the importance of community, acceptance and independence.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
2 trapped in car after crash on Sullivan Road; 1 airlifted to hospital
Louisiana State Police
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish
Morgan Freche
Former teacher arrested following alleged sexual misconduct with minor, deputies say
Doug Chutz
I-TEAM: Fourth officer tied to potential BRPD corruption booked on malfeasance charge
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October

Latest News

Parish council members Jeff Ard and Randy Delatte are looking to replace outgoing Parish...
Two councilmen looking to be next Parish President in Livingston Parish
One of the more competitive races this election cycle is for Livingston Parish President.
Two councilmen looking to be next Parish President in Livingston Parish
Baker vandalism
Video shows woman’s car windows bashed in, suspects took off
A Baker woman is angry, and her kids scared after what appears to be two people bashing in her...
Video shows woman's car windows bashed in, suspects took off
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Economist predicts national recession, but says Baton Rouge will be okay