A few more warm days before fall weather arrives this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure remains in control of our weather today, resulting in a continuation of mainly dry conditions and warm temperatures. Highs will again reach the low 90s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower can’t be completely ruled out south of I-10, but the vast majority of us will stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 4 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

Clouds will increase on Thursday in advance of an approaching cold front. Even with the clouds, highs are still expected to reach the low 90s for much of the area. Isolated showers will be possible, but rain chances look to run no higher than 20%.

Rain chances increase a bit from Thursday night into Friday morning with the approach of the front. For now, I’ve got rain chances around 40% during that stretch, with no severe weather and only modest rain amounts anticipated. We’ll squeeze out one more day of above normal temperatures on Friday as highs reach the upper 80s.

Fall Finally Arrives This Weekend

Cooler and drier air will surge into the region from Friday night into Saturday in the wake of the front. Some clouds are expected to linger, but the weekend stays dry and noticeably cooler. Highs on both days may only reach the upper 70s, with lows dipping into the 50s by Sunday morning.

Tropical Update

Philippe continues to be the only feature we’re tracking in the Atlantic this morning. It is now moving northward as a tropical storm and may pass close to Bermuda by late in the week. It could eventually impact areas from the Candian Maritimes to near Maine as a non-tropical low by late in the upcoming weekend.

