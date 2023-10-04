Drug bust leads to seizure of over 1K fentanyl pills, 3K THC vape pens, 23 guns, other drugs

Facebook
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A drug bust led to a man’s arrest and the seizure of over 1,000 fentanyl pills, 3,400 THC vape cartridges, 23 guns, cocaine, marijuana, cash, and more.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, narcotics agents arrested Joshua Skal, 33, who was identified as a Baton Rouge area polydrug distributor on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Skal was taken into custody and a search warrant was executed at his home on Chasefield Avenue.

He faces the following charges:

  • PWITD Sch. II (Fentanyl)
  • PWITD Sch. II (Cocaine)
  • PWITD Sch. I (Marijuana)
  • Poss. of a Firearm with Drugs
  • Poss. of a Stolen Firearm

Seized Narcotics and Currency (approx. amounts):

  • 1,014 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
  • 1/4 Pound of Cocaine
  • 16 Pounds of Marijuana
  • 3,479 THC Vape Cartridges
  • 17 Packages of THC Edibles
  • 5.6 Pounds of THC Wax
  • $16,462

Seized Firearms (23 total/2 reported stolen)

  • M&P handgun (.22)
  • Smith & Wesson handgun (.40)
  • Taurus handgun (9mm)
  • Taurus handgun (9mm)
  • Walther handgun (.22)
  • Ruger handgun (.380)
  • Keltec handgun (.32)
  • Smith & Wesson handgun (44 mag)
  • Zedv rifle (.223) (reported stolen)
  • Winchester shotgun (12 gauge)
  • Black Rain rifle (.223)
  • SKS rifle (7.62x39)
  • PWS rifle (.223)
  • Anderson Man rifle (.223)
  • Optima Elite rifle (.45-70)
  • Walther handgun (.22)
  • Taurus handgun (.22)
  • Highpoint handgun (9mm)·
  • Taurus handgun (.45) (reported stolen)
  • PN handgun (.31)
  • Ruger handgun (.380)
  • Springfield (.45)
  • Raven Arms handgun (.25)
  • 1000′s of rounds of ammunition
  • 3 flash bang type explosive devices
  • Gas mask

