Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Deputies arrest woman accused of crashing weddings in 3 states

Mississippi authorities say Sandra Lynn Henson is facing charges that include larceny,...
Mississippi authorities say Sandra Lynn Henson is facing charges that include larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.(Pontotoc County Sheriff's Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (Gray News) - A woman in Mississippi is accused of crashing several weddings, including one in Pontotoc County.

According to the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department, Sandra Lynn Henson was arrested at a wedding event over the weekend.

Mississippi authorities didn’t immediately specify what happened at the wedding but said she is facing charges that include larceny, trespassing and disturbing the peace.

The sheriff’s department said this was not the first time Henson has found herself in trouble with the law regarding weddings.

“Apparently Miss Hanson has been arrested in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi for crashing weddings,” authorities shared.

Henson is also accused of stealing money and cards from purses while attending those weddings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish
Morgan Freche
Former teacher arrested following alleged sexual misconduct with minor, deputies say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Car crashes into Chase Bank on Jones Creek Road.
Vehicle drives into Chase Bank off of Jones Creek Road
Chief Murphy Paul
BR Union of Police releases statement following Chief Paul’s explosive metro council speech

Latest News

Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
Morgan State shooting erupted during dispute but victims were unintended targets, police say
This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe soaks northeast Caribbean on a path toward Bermuda, New England and Canada
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
3 scientists win Nobel in chemistry for quantum dots research used in electronics, medical imaging
Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
Trump back in court as fraud trial probes who was responsible for his financial statements