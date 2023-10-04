Facebook
CRIME STOPPERS: Search underway for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash

Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash.
Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash.(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is looking for information about a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Saturday night, Sept. 30.

According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the vehicle fatally hit a pedestrian at the intersection of North Foster Drive and North Street around 11:45 p.m.

Officials described the vehicle as a grey/silver 4-door sedan with tinted windows. The vehicle’s front grill, hood, and rear driver-side door are likely damaged, officials added.

The vehicle was reportedly last seen being driven westbound on Florida Boulevard from North Foster Drive.

Anyone with information that could help investigators can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, and visiting their website.

