BRPD: 20-year-old shot and killed Tuesday night off Howell Range Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 20-year-old dead Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. in the 6200 block of Howell Range Avenue.

According to BRPD, Sedrick Wells, 20, was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

There is currently no motive or suspect at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting you are urged to contact Violent Crime Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

