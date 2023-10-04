Annual fall tradition returns to Denham Springs Antique Village

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Denham Springs Antique Merchants Association is hosting its annual fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The Denham Springs Antique Village Fall Festival kicks off at 9 a.m. and lasts until 4:30 p.m. in the historic antique village along Range Avenue.

According to organizers, this year’s festival will feature over 160 artists, crafters, businesses, and community groups, as well as live entertainment, food, and free children’s games and activities.

“Every year this festival gives people a day to relax, experience all the sights and sounds, and take time to enjoy our wonderful community,” said Al Bye, president of the Denham Springs Antique Merchants Association. “We are happy to give everyone the chance to catch up with their friends and family in a fun, affordable way.”

Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana will hold its Spooktacular Costume Contest starting at noon at the Train Station Depot stage. Sign-up is available on their website or at the Chain Salon in Denham Springs. Pet adoptions will also be happening all day on Range Avenue near the railroad.

According to organizers, festival entertainment will be at the Train Station Depot. The line-up is as follows:

Bailey and Bachman: 9-9:30 a.m.

Essential Groove: 10-11 a.m.

Odyssey Dance: 11-11:30 a.m.

Pet Spooktacular Costume Contest: 12-1:30 p.m.

Cool Beans: 2-3 p.m.

River City Boys: 3:30-4:30 p.m.

There is no admission and children’s activities and parking are free.

For more information, visit the Denham Springs Antique District website.

