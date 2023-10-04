Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2nd suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old

Landon Johnson
Landon Johnson(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a second man for his involvement in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Friday evening, Jan. 20.

BRPD states that the 18-year-old suspect was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Officials stated the suspect has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon.

Landon Johnson, 18, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 17, and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon, according to BRPD.

Landon Johnson
Landon Johnson(Baton Rouge Police Department)

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard.

Police said that Geore Hankton, 19, was found shot to death in a parking lot. Authorities added that an 18-year-old male was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 18-year-old is stable, according to BRPD.

Anyone who may know something that can help in the investigation is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish
Morgan Freche
Former teacher arrested following alleged sexual misconduct with minor, deputies say
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Car crashes into Chase Bank on Jones Creek Road.
Vehicle drives into Chase Bank off of Jones Creek Road
Chief Murphy Paul
BR Union of Police releases statement following Chief Paul’s explosive metro council speech

Latest News

JURNEE ROBINSON
Jurnee Robinson’s LSU volleyball journey off to a blazing start
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: 20-year-old shot, killed Tuesday night off Howell Range Ave.
Family announces Greg Brooks has rare form of brain cancer; TAF launches Greg Brooks Victory Fund
Vehicle allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash.
CRIME STOPPERS: Search underway for vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run crash