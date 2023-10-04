2nd suspect arrested in connection with shooting death of 19-year-old

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department have arrested a second man for his involvement in a shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Friday evening, Jan. 20.

BRPD states that the 18-year-old suspect was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force.

Officials stated the suspect has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon.

Landon Johnson, 18, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 17, and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal use of a weapon, according to BRPD.

Landon Johnson (Baton Rouge Police Department)

The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Scenic Highway near Harding Boulevard.

Police said that Geore Hankton, 19, was found shot to death in a parking lot. Authorities added that an 18-year-old male was also found with gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The 18-year-old is stable, according to BRPD.

Anyone who may know something that can help in the investigation is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

