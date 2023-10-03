Video shows woman’s car windows bashed in, suspects took off

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baker woman is angry, and her kids are scared after what appears to be on her home camera two people bashing in her front and back car windows in broad daylight.

Ashley says Monday afternoon while she was picking up her daughter from school, she received a call from her mother saying her car was vandalized.

“I’m hurrying to come home. When I get here, the back and front windows are busted,” explained Ashley.

Thankfully for Ashley, she got it all on camera.

“I’m able to see who did it, but I don’t know who they are,” Ashley added.

The video shows the suspects smashing in the windows while someone in another car waits on them. When they are finished, they run to the getaway car, jump in, and speed off. The damage done to her car will cost more than $700 to fix, money Ashley says she does not have.

“I really can’t afford it, but I really have no choice,” continued Ashley.

Besides the hefty bill the vandals left behind, Ashley says her 11-year-old is too scared to even go outside.

“She’s scared to death,” Ashley said.

She says ease of mind will not come until the suspects are caught.

“It was broad daylight. If y’all are not afraid of cameras, y’all are not afraid of anything,” added Ashley.

