Vehicle drives into Chase Bank off of Jones Creek Road

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly woman was transported to a local hospital after driving her car through a brick wall and into the lobby of a Chase Bank on Jones Creek Road near Woodland Estates.

The extent of the woman’s injuries was not immediately released by investigators on the scene.

The vehicle entered the bank around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A first responder on the scene said it was a miracle that no one inside the bank was hurt.

