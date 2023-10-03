Vehicle drives into Chase Bank off of Jones Creek Road
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An elderly woman was transported to a local hospital after driving her car through a brick wall and into the lobby of a Chase Bank on Jones Creek Road near Woodland Estates.
The extent of the woman’s injuries was not immediately released by investigators on the scene.
The vehicle entered the bank around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
A first responder on the scene said it was a miracle that no one inside the bank was hurt.
