Suspect arrested for arson following fire at home on Geronimo Street, authorities say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a trash fire that was ruled arson at a home on Geronimo Street, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Authorities said Crystal Roberts, 45, is charged with simple arson.

The flames broke out at a home on Geronimo Street near Navajo Street in Baton around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3.

According to BRFD, it was revealed during questioning that the home’s tenant had two guests visiting. Authorities said one of the visitors alleges that Roberts intentionally ignited a piece of paper and hurled it into a furniture collection, sparking the fire.

The fire caused damage to an East Baton Rouge Parish trash container and some Entergy power lines, according to authorities.

Firefighters estimated that the fire caused about $1,500 worth of damage.

