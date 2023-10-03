Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Suspect arrested for arson following fire at home on Geronimo Street, authorities say

FILE: Generic fire photo
FILE: Generic fire photo(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a trash fire that was ruled arson at a home on Geronimo Street, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Authorities said Crystal Roberts, 45, is charged with simple arson.

The flames broke out at a home on Geronimo Street near Navajo Street in Baton around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3.

According to BRFD, it was revealed during questioning that the home’s tenant had two guests visiting. Authorities said one of the visitors alleges that Roberts intentionally ignited a piece of paper and hurled it into a furniture collection, sparking the fire.

The fire caused damage to an East Baton Rouge Parish trash container and some Entergy power lines, according to authorities.

Firefighters estimated that the fire caused about $1,500 worth of damage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
2 trapped in car after crash on Sullivan Road; 1 airlifted to hospital
Doug Chutz
I-TEAM: Fourth officer tied to potential BRPD corruption booked on malfeasance charge
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Police Lights
BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Louisiana Treasurer’s Office to publish list of people with unclaimed property

Latest News

Morgan Freche
Former teacher arrested following alleged sexual misconduct with minor, deputies say
Chief Murphy Paul
BR Union of Police releases statement following Chief Paul’s explosive metro council speech
Doug Chutz
I-TEAM: Fourth officer tied to potential BRPD corruption booked on malfeasance charge
Matt Williams provides your Tuesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, October 3