Staying warm for now but relief arrives this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A little more cloud cover and even a few spotty showers are possible today, although the vast majority of us likely remain dry. Best chances for any isolated showers look to remain south and southwest of metro Baton Rouge. High temperatures will continue to run well above normal, topping out in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 3

Rest of This Week

Above normal temperatures will continue through the end of the workweek, with morning starts not doing too bad in the mid to upper 60s, but afternoon highs reaching the low 90s through at least Thursday. By Friday, increased cloud cover and scattered showers should help to keep highs in the upper 80s. That chance of rain will be in association with the first of a pair of cold fronts expected to impact the area.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 3 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 3

Fall Weather Finally Arrives

A second, stronger cold front is expected to move through late Friday or early Saturday, finally ushering in a true taste of fall weather.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 3

Highs on Saturday are expected to top out near 80 degrees, with lows dipping into the 50s by Sunday morning. And Sunday’s highs may not get out of the 70s for much of our area. The weekend stays dry, but some cloud cover will linger. Unfortunately, any rain that we receive late this week looks to be rather light, with the Weather Prediction Center showing totals generally averaging 0.10″ or less across most of our area.

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Philippe is the lone feature that we’re tracking in the Atlantic basin this morning. Maximum winds are 50 miles per hour as of the 4 a.m. advisory as Philippe tracks near the northern Leeward and Windward Islands. It is forecast to turn northward over the open Atlantic over the next several days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 3

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.