Spicy Crawfish Taco

Here’s a family fave that is bursting with flavor and is perfect for a quick and easy meal.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s a family fave that is bursting with flavor and is perfect for a quick and easy meal. Serve with my pineapple salsa and a cold beer or nice glass of wine. Enjoy!

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients

1 pound peeled fresh crawfish tails ¼ pound butter 1 tbsp olive oil 1 cup chopped onions

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

½ cup diced red bell peppers 1 jalapeño pepper, cored and minced 1 tbsp minced garlic Cajun seasoning to taste ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro juice of ½ lemon

2 cups shredded lettuce 8 ounces shredded Mexican cheese 8 soft taco shells

Sour cream for toppings

Fruit salsa for toppings

Method:

In a large skillet, melt butter in olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, peppers, and minced garlic then sauté 5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add crawfish tails then season to taste with Cajun seasoning. Cook for 10 additional minutes, stirring occasionally. Add cilantro and lemon juice then cook for 5 more minutes. To serve, line taco shells with shredded lettuce then add ½ cup of crawfish mixture. Top with cheese and your favorite taco toppings such as sour cream, salsa, etc. Enjoy!

