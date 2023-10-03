Proposed economic development district on Highland Road to be discussed Oct. 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More conversations revolving around a proposed development on Highland Road by the Country Club of Louisiana, are happening Tuesday, Oct. 3.

There has been a lot of back and forth as some folks are in favor of a new economic development district, others believe it could have an impact on drainage and traffic. (Aztek Cove Development)

The proposed EDD ordinance, sponsored by District 10 Councilmember Carolyn Coleman, is for a property located within the boundaries of Council District 3. That proposal is set to appear on the council’s Oct. 11 agenda for consideration.

A spokesperson with the Aztek Cove Development said they are constructing a multi-purpose business complex next to New Rising Sun Baptist Church on Highland Rd.

It will include a fine dining restaurant and event center, a breakfast and health foods facility, office spaces, a training center and more. It has an estimated cost of almost $35 million and is expected to be built over a 3-year time frame.

The company said they plan to bring almost 100 jobs in once completed with average salaries ranging from $36,000 to $90,000.

Councilman Rowdy Gaudet, who represents District 3 said he met with the developer of this project about a year and a half ago.

He’s concerned about Aztek’s proposal that a portion of taxpayer dollars generated from within the district would go back to essentially reimbursing them for the cost of the project.

“To have a public policy where you’re using tax dollars, citizen’s tax dollars, to pay for a private development, to me is a very dangerous precedent, " said Councilman Rowdy Gaudet. “Because essentially, any commercial developer, if this proposal gets through, can come knock on the door and say, I’ll take that deal. I’ll draw boundaries around my commercial property, and you give me 2% of tax dollars for the next 40 years. I’ll take that deal. And I don’t think that’s what we want as a parish. We’re struggling to pay for drainage infrastructure. We’re struggling to pay our police department what it needs to be paid. And here we are rewarding tax dollars to private developers.”

A spokesperson who works with Aztek Cove said there is currently no sales tax being generated from the property comprising the EDD. They added that no tax dollars would be used to build the development and no tax revenue would be generated until the construction is completed. Then it will be used only to reimburse the cost of construction across 40 years. They said the revenues received by the EDD across the life of the district are not likely to equal the development cost, without including loan costs associated therewith.

There is a public meeting on Oct. 3 intended for people who want to learn more about the proposal. It’s happening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Bluebonnet Regional Library.

No representative of Aztek Cove plans on attending the Oct. 3 meeting. The company plans on hosting a general informational meeting on Monday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m., at the River Center Library. It will be open to the public.

