Man identified in deadly motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Police have identified a man that was killed in a motorcycle crash around 12:30 p.m. in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, October 3.

Nile Sudo, Jr., 72, of Westwego, has been identified as the crash victim, LSP confirmed.

The crash happened on Highway 22 near Haynes Road in Maurepas.

Sudo was driving a 2011 Yamaha XV1900 Raider motorcycle headed west when he failed to make a left-hand curve, causing him to enter a ditch, striking an electrical pole, according to officials.

Sudo was reportedly ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene from fatal injuries, LSP said.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, officials added.

