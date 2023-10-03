LSU’s Aleah Finnegan head to 2024 Olympics after qualifying in her World Championship debut

ANTWERP. (WAFB) - LSU gymnast Aleah Finnegan is headed to Paris for the 2024 Olympics after her performance at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championship on Monday, Oct. 2.

She's Geauxing To Paris 🇫🇷



Aleah Finnegan booked her Olympic ticket to Paris 2024 following her performance in the qualifying round at the 2023 World Championship!



🔗 https://t.co/QMoMDnT2Ge pic.twitter.com/eIb8lE4zgr — LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) October 2, 2023

In her world championship debut, Finnegan posted an all-around score of 51.366 and became the first active gymnast in LSU history to become an Olympian and first-ever female from the Phillippines to do so.

Finnegan’s all-around score of 51.366 placed her fifth on the day out of the gymnasts on non-qualifying teams to secure her spot in Paris.

“We couldn’t be happier as a program for what Aleah has accomplished. She represented LSU, her family, and her heritage with the utmost confidence and poise,” head coach Jay Clark said.

“It was a joyful moment for all of us here to watch her hit four events and do it the way that she did it. Kudos to Aleah and Garrett out in Belgium and we want Tiger Nation to get behind her as she pushes on toward next summer in Paris.”

Finnegan started on the floor and posted a score of 12.833 (8.033 execution score) with her Arabian double front and ending with a front double twist.

On vault, she posted a score of 13.400 (8.800 E score) with her yurchenko one and half, and from there she went to bars and posted a score of 12.433 (7.533 E score).

In Finnegan’s last rotation he executed her beam routine that scored her a 12.700 (7.900 E score).

“It was such an honor to compete for the Philippines on the world stage. To be able to represent my family and just knowing that I did everything I could out there was really special,” said Finnegan. “I’m grateful for Tiger Nation and the LSU community for cheering me on from home. TGBG. Let’s Geaux to Paris!”

