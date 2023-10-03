Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

House fire kills father, his 2 young children after he fell asleep while cooking, police say

Two young children died, along with their father, in a weekend house fire in York County, family members confirmed. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff, Lowell Rose and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A man and his two small children died in a house fire in South Carolina over the weekend, according to authorities.

Officials said the fire took place at a York County home early Sunday morning, the York County Coroner’s Office said.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Bryan Patton Jr. and his daughters 3-year-old Malayah Patton and 2-year-old Milani Patton.

Family members confirmed to authorities Patton was the father of Malayah and Milani.

Investigating authorities said the fire started in the kitchen after Patton fell asleep while cooking.

WBTV reports a memorial was displayed outside the home by Tuesday morning, featuring balloons, stuffed animals and flowers. The home was still wrapped with police tape.

Authorities said an autopsy and toxicology have been completed and the deaths are still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
2 trapped in car after crash on Sullivan Road; 1 airlifted to hospital
Doug Chutz
I-TEAM: Fourth officer tied to potential BRPD corruption booked on malfeasance charge
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Morgan Freche
Former teacher arrested following alleged sexual misconduct with minor, deputies say
Police Lights
BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit

Latest News

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers stands on the sidelines before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers says he also has an ankle injury, still won’t rule out return this season
Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown — a first...
Kevin McCarthy makes first remarks since vote out as speaker: "I will not run again."
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
LIVE: McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Baker vandalism
Video shows woman’s car windows bashed in, suspects took off
A Baker woman is angry, and her kids scared after what appears to be two people bashing in her...
Video shows woman's car windows bashed in, suspects took off