Economist predicts national recession, but says Baton Rouge will be okay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some people argue America’s economy has seen better days, but at least one Baton Rouge area expert said the southern part of Louisiana is booming.

Experts said 25,000 jobs are expected to come to the Baton Rouge area in the next two years.

“Baton Rouge is doing extremely well,” said Loren Scott, a local economist. “We think in terms of absolute growth. This will be the faster growing area in the state.”

Scott credits Baton Rouge’s ability to withstand the trials and tribulations the rest of the country is dealing with to two main drivers. He said they are construction and the new Amazon facility at the old Cortana Mall site.

“We have an enormous amount of industrial construction going on in our state. Performance contractors are adding people like crazy because they can see these big construction jobs coming. And then the other thing is the opening of the Amazon center at the Cortana Mall that’s gonna add about 1,000 jobs by mid-2024,” added Scott.

This was music to people’s ears who were bracing themselves for some not-so-good news.

“The coastal restoration projects, that’s come along. Any type of remediation projects, the outlook on that has been very exciting for us,” said Craig Stevens, the CEO of Genesis 360 Construction.

Stevens said he encourages other businesses not to overlook Baton Rouge when thinking about opening something up.

“It’s a thriving market, and I think it’s gonna be a few years before this happens. But I think on the construction space, we’re gonna surpass the other southern states Mississippi, Alabama, and possibly Texas,” Stevens continued.

As for young adults looking for jobs, Stevens said there’s money to be made.

“I think the folks that are here are gonna see the great opportunities and the wages that they can make staying right here in Louisiana, and the cost of living is pretty fair to the rest of the country. I think the opportunity to make a lot of money is huge for young individuals,” Stevens explained.

Scott said he predicts a short and shallow national recession to take place at the beginning of 2024. However, he also predicts Baton Rouge is positioned to continue to grow right through it.

