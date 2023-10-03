Facebook
SMART LIVING: Creating cash savvy kids

A survey from Greenlight found that 74% of young people don’t feel confident about their financial situation.
By Julie Marks and Roque Correa
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - A survey from Greenlight found that 74% of young people don’t feel confident about their financial situation, but there are ways that you can help kids develop a savvy money mindset.

Experts said you should use effective language. Be sure to communicate that you are in control of your financial situation. Instead of saying that you can’t afford something, try telling your kids that’s not how you choose to spend your money and that you want to put savings first.

Next, take advantage of teachable moments. For instance, when you’re shopping, point out discounted items and show your kids how much they can save by purchasing something on sale.

Also, help your little ones create a budget. One way to do this is to give them small, regular allowances for chores.

Then, help kids divide their earnings into needs, wants, savings, and charity, with dedicated jars for each. Experts recommend encouraging kids to put between 10% and 20% of their net earnings into savings.

Experts said it’s also important to train your kids to avoid impulse purchases. Encourage your child to wait at least a day before they decide to buy anything that costs more than $15.

A study from the University of Cambridge found that lifelong money habits are largely established by age seven. The researchers discovered that kids observe money behaviors and attitudes at a very early age, and the young people imitate what they see.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

