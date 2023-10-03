CRIME STOPPERS: Pair accused of theft at Old Navy
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The City of Gonzales Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people accused of theft at Old Navy.
According to police, on Monday, Oct. 2 just before noon, the individuals allegedly stole $249.39 worth of retail merchandise from the business.
Authorities believe the women are possibly driving around in a blue Honda Civic.
If anyone recognizes the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer Freeman with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9540 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 225-344-STOP (7867).
