BR Union of Police releases statement following Chief Paul’s explosive metro council speech

Chief Murphy Paul
Chief Murphy Paul(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Union of Police released a statement on Tuesday, October 3, following an explosive speech by BRPD Chief Murphy Paul at a recent East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting.

RELATED: Councilmembers call for police chief to resign after explosive Brave Cave hearing; councilman calls second hearing

The meeting was centered around allegations of alleged misconduct inside the so-called “brave cave.” The chief’s speech came after council members shared their concerns about the investigation.

Read the complete statement from the Baton Rouge Union of Police below:

