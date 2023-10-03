Facebook
Barbers hosting ‘Shop Talk’ for EBR students

Barbers help students look and feel their best.(WAFB)
By Gabriella Mercurio
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new partnership is helping students look and feel their best.

Vincent Mitchell and Staci Mitchell have joined forces with Volunteers in Public Schools to start “Shop Talk.” It’s where they visit students at East Baton Rouge Parish Public Schools for free haircuts and healthy conversations.

Vincent Mitchell is the co-owner of Mitchell and Company, a barbershop and salon in Baton Rouge. His favorite part about the partnership is helping people look good.

“Just talking to people. I love the art of reshaping hair. I just like the outcome of it,” said Vincent.

Staci Mitchell also believes it’s time to help people feel good.

“Barbers, stylists, we’re kind of like mental health counselors so I feel like it’s a safe space to start those conversations,” Staci said. “We just decided to bring it to the classroom.”

The free haircuts and healthy conversations are offered once a month.

“Showing them that they can start off with a healthy meal, self-awareness, knowing what their body is doing, how to handle those emotions, and that it’s okay to have them,” said Staci.

The principal at LaSalle Elementary School, Lontarris Williams, believes having “Shop Talks” will help students be more confident in and outside of the classroom.

“To just feel good about themselves to just be able to talk it out, learn that communication is very important for them even at a young age,” said Williams.

Communication and mentorship are what Justin Lewis is looking forward to seeing.

“There’s so much going on in the world, so we wanted to give them the opportunity to let them know that their voices matter and give them a safe space to utilize their voice,” said Lewis.

Mitchell & Company plans on visiting every East Baton Rouge Parish public school in 2023. If you want to sign your student up, you can talk to your school’s principal.

