1 person dead after motorcycle crash in Livingston Parish

Single vehicle accident leaves 2 injured.
Single vehicle accident leaves 2 injured.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after his motorcycle crashed in Livingston Parish on Tuesday, October 3, officials said.

The crash happened on Highway 22 near Haynes Road in Maurepas.

Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #9 confirmed the motorcyclist’s death from the crash, but his identity won’t be released at this time.

There was another crash reported right behind the motorcycle crash. Those involved suffered minor injuries.

Check back for updates.

