Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Recovering from a stroke or TBI

Tango stride-a stroke of luck
Tango stride-a stroke of luck
By Jennifer Winter, Joe Alexander-Short, and Bob Walko
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Recovering from a stroke or TBI can be a long road, but a non-profit in Seattle is offering something surprising to help.

Gus Koerber and a group of TBI, stroke, and mobility impaired friends are using a new dance-based walking program. Gabriela Condrea, the group’s founder, calls the class Tango Stride.

“Our goal is to, to help people with their balance, strength and stamina, and coordination in their walking,” Condrea explained.

Condrea, a trained dancer, came up with the idea years ago.

“I actually saw somebody who had suffered a traumatic brain injury and was really heavily leaning on a cane. It was kind of a seed of an idea,” Condrea added.

The results, so far, have been a revelation.

“One student who had come in a wheelchair, he hadn’t walked in on his own in 20 years,” Condrea said.

Barbara Winters, a stroke sufferer, has also seen progress. 

“It’s been so helpful with coordination. And just that being able to get up out of the wheelchair and learn to take steps,” Winters explained.

“It’s really about getting the student to do as much as they can on their own and then giving them some resistance,” Condrea said.

“Gabriella’s way of thinking about tango is perfect for people who have had a stroke or other problems walking or moving,” said Sarah Devine, a neurology nurse practitioner at Harborview Medical Center. “You’re creating joy and connection and communication. All those things that the brain needs to be alive, and to heal, and to learn.”

Condrea said the only requirement for new students to her class is that they can bear weight for at least a few seconds. From there, they are able to work on posture, balance, and dance.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second...
LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LSP: Man killed in Sunday morning crash
Joseph Kinchen
Man with Alzheimer’s goes missing Saturday evening, deputies say

Latest News

Flu shot event being held at Baton Rouge General clinic
Brain
YOUR HEALTH: Brain connection: ADHD & Alzheimer’s link?
Could ADHD and Alzheimer's actually be linked? The answer could help save minds and memories.
YOUR HEALTH: Brain connection: ADHD & Alzheimer’s link?
Health Headlines: Silents signs of a heart attack
YOUR HEALTH: Unveiling the silent signs of heart attacks