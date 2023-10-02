Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Thomas Rhett stops concert to pray for fan suffering medical emergency

Thomas Rhett stops his concert to pray. (Source: Sheena Lynn / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Hannah Smith
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Country music star Thomas Rhett paused his Nashville show to pray for a fan suffering a medical emergency.

A TikTok video posted by Sheena Lynn shows Rhett on the edge of the stage talking with those nearby before leading a prayer for the man identified as “Terry.”

“Thomas Rhett handled this scary situation with grace,” the social media post said.

Rhett later posted an update to his X account saying that Terry was home and recovering.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police Lights
BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second...
LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LSP: Man killed in Sunday morning crash
Joseph Kinchen
Man with Alzheimer’s goes missing Saturday evening, deputies say

Latest News

Timothy McGhee
Police looking for missing man in Zachary with jaw currently wired shut
Police Lights
2 trapped in car after crash on Sullivan Road; 1 airlifted to hospital
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
Charlotte Sena was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokemon shirt, dark blue pants, black...
Search resumes for missing 9-year-old girl who vanished during camping trip in upstate New York park
Authorities say the roof of a church has collapsed in northern Mexico during a Mass, killing at...
11 people are dead after Mexico church roof collapses; no more people believed buried in rubble