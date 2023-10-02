Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Stevie Nicks gets Barbie Doll made after her

The Stevie Barbie includes some of the artist’s signature items – her smoky eyes and bangs,...
The Stevie Barbie includes some of the artist’s signature items – her smoky eyes and bangs, ribboned tambourine, and golden moon necklace.(Mattel, Inc.)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks now has her own Barbie as part of Mattel’s Barbie Music Series.

The Stevie Barbie includes some of the artist’s signature items – her smoky eyes and bangs, ribboned tambourine and golden moon necklace.

The look was inspired by the outfit the former member of Fleetwood Mac wore on the cover of her band’s legendary 1977 album “Rumors.”

The designer said Nicks actually loaned out her signature black dress and boots for reference.

The Stevie Barbie was available for pre-order for $55, but it has already sold out.

Nicks posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that the doll means the world to her.

The music icon was the first woman to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – both with Fleetwood Mac and as a solo artist.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second...
LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LSP: Man killed in Sunday morning crash
Joseph Kinchen
Man with Alzheimer’s goes missing Saturday evening, deputies say

Latest News

Vandals targeted homes in the Austin’s Colony community in Bryan, Texas, over the weekend. (KBTX)
Over a dozen homes, businesses vandalized in Texas community
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Tempe Center for the Arts, Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks to celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act
Thomas Perlmann, secretary of the Nobel Assembly, right, announces the winner of the 2023 Nobel...
Nobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19
Police in Kentucky arrested Michael Jones after they said he gave them a false name during a...
Man gives false name of someone with active warrants during traffic stop, police say