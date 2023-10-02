Relay for Life held in Iberville Parish over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The North Iberville Cancer Fighters hosted a ‘Relay for Life’ this weekend.

It took place Saturday, September 30, along the walking trail in the Town of Grosse Tete.

The event is all to raise funds and awareness in the fight against cancer.

Organizers on Facebook said, “It was a blessing to see everyone come out and support this cause. God is so good.. Thanks everyone. Team work make the dream work”

This year’s theme was celebrate, remember, fight back.

