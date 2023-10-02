Facebook
Police looking for missing man in Zachary with jaw currently wired shut

Timothy McGhee
Timothy McGhee(Zachary Police Department)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking the public for help locating a man who has been missing for almost a week.

According to police, Timothy McGhee, 51, was last seen on Tuesday, September 26.

Officials say McGhee currently has his jaw wired shut, so it may be hard for him to communicate.

There was no description on what he was wearing last.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-9393.

