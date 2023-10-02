BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk will raise awareness about suicide prevention on Saturday, October 7.

Organizers said the walk will take place at 9 a.m. at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge.

The walk is being hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Louisiana Chapter. The group is also partnering with the Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation to break a participation record previously set at a suicide prevention walk in 2014 in Virginia.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to partner with the Rain Will Bring Flowers Foundation,” said Dr. Kevin Yaudes, board chair for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Louisiana Chapter. “Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide.”

According to the CDC, suicide is also the third leading cause of death for young people ages 10 to 24.

The annual walk in Baton Rouge will support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education, research, and survivor support programs. Organizers said they also hope the walk can give people a chance to connect with others and not feel alone.

There will be community resources, family-friendly activities, and an LSU tailgate-style celebration at the walk.

For anyone suffering, there is immediate help available through the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline. A person in crisis can simply dial 988 to be connected with someone who can offer assistance. Click here for more about the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

