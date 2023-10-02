Facebook
Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU

Ole Miss fined 100K for fans rushing field after win against LSU
(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southeastern Conference fined the University of Mississippi for a violation of the league’s ‘access to competition area policy,’ after fans entering the field following the team’s win against LSU on September 30.

According to SEC officials, Ole Miss will be fined $100,000 for a first offense under the league’s revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023.

The release from the Southeastern Conference went on to say:

