Looking for an immediate job? There’s a same-day hiring event Oct. 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Polls will open at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 2 for anyone trying to vote early. As the Oct. 14 election day approaches, recent polls show jobs and the economy are top of mind for a lot of voters.

East Baton Rouge Parish is looking to fill more than 40 laborer positions across two public works departments. One focuses on blight remediation and the other department is responsible for drainage, roads, and landscaping tasks.

The same-day hiring event is happening on Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Job seekers can head over to the human resources building at 1755 Florida St.

The same-day hiring event is happening on Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Job seekers can head over to the human resources building at 1755 Florida St.

“It’s a really good opportunity, especially if you’re looking to start a career path, we have really good benefits, especially when it comes to health care when it comes to retirement,” said Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer of East Baton Rouge Parish. “So if you’re a young person, and maybe you’re not exactly sure what you want to do, maybe you don’t have a job right now, this is a great way to come on down here and get hired almost immediately.”

Applicants are required to bring their social security card and a government-issued photo ID.

Staff will be on hand to guide you through the application, interview, and immediate conditional hiring procedures.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.