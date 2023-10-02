Facebook
Longtime CEO to leave BRAC; will become head of Committee of 100

Adam Knapp
Adam Knapp(Baton Rouge Area Chamber)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The longtime CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, Adam Knapp, is stepping down from his position.

Officials said that once Knapp steps down as CEO of BRAC, he will become the new CEO of the Committee of 100.

The board chair for BRAC released the below statement:

