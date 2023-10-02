Longtime CEO to leave BRAC; will become head of Committee of 100

Dear BRAC Investors and Members,

As the 2023 Chair of the Board for BRAC, I want to share with you some news. Our President and CEO Adam Knapp is moving on to a new position as CEO for the Committee of 100 for Economic Development. Over the next four weeks before his departure, our Board of Directors and team will be working to set the organization up for success during this leadership transition. Fortunately, we have a very talented senior leadership team and staff, a strong regional economy, and a compelling, five-year strategic plan guiding our work. Adam leaves our organization at a time when it is stronger than ever, with a clear purpose and agenda for the future.

BRAC will convene its Board leadership in the coming days to prepare our next steps in this leadership transition. Our investors, members, and stakeholders can have confidence that we will look to fill this position of President and CEO with the best talent for the organization, business community and the Baton Rouge Area.

On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Adam for his service to BRAC and the Baton Rouge Area as our President and CEO, where he has served since 2008. Much has changed since he started with us in 2008, but his commitment, leadership, and energy level has not. As we looked back at his tenure, BRAC has landed more than 200 business development projects throughout the region, helped pass statewide and local legislation in every year since 2008, nearly doubled the base of BRAC’s investors over three major campaigns, and played an influential role in keeping economic development as a priority in political discourse. He helped lead the way for BRAC to secure a major building renovation to create the David E Roberts Center for Economic Development. From crisis responses spanning from Hurricane Gustav to COVID, he helped BRAC be an invaluable service that has been able to rise to the urgency of the moment. Because of the consistent quality of its teams, the organization has been ranked multiple times as one of the top state economic development organizations in the United States and in the South.

We appreciate his dedication to BRAC, and wish him the best of luck.

The organization will not miss a beat. As always, BRAC serves its investors. If you have any questions, don’t hesitate to email me or our BRAC team. We will continue to communicate with you regarding key updates as we move forward through this transition.