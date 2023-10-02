Livingston Parish president candidates to participate in forum

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Candidates running for Livingston Parish president will participate in a candidate forum at the Suma Hall Community Hall.

Both candidates, Jeff Ard and Randy Delatte, will be given an opportunity for opening and closing statements, along with a series of questions and answers.

Attendees will also get the chance to hear from some of the people who are running for parish council seats.

The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

To register, visit the Livingston Chamber of Commerce website.

