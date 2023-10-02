Leaders hold rally in support of BRPD Chief Murphy Paul

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders held a rally in support of Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul on the morning of Monday, October 2.

The gathering was held at the Baton Rouge Police headquarters in Baton Rouge and included East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, Councilman Cleve Dunn Jr., Councilwoman Carolyn Coleman, Councilwoman Chauna Banks, Councilman Darryl Hurst, and multiple others.

Chief Paul has faced calls to resign following an emotional outburst during a Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting. During the meeting, members were discussing the “brave cave” and accusations of abuse at the hands of some officers inside the facility which have been detailed by numerous WAFB I-Team reports.

RELATED: BRPD Chief Paul delivers explosive speech to Metro Council during meeting on Brave Cave investigation

Statements were released by Councilwoman Denise Amoroso, Councilman Aaron Moak, and Councilwoman Jennifer Racca, asking for Chief Paul’s resignation. During the rally, there were calls for the metro council members to take back their requests for the chief to resign.

The chief has said he has no plan to step down from his position ahead of his retirement this fall, and Mayor Broome has said she has no plans to fire him. In fact, many leaders who spoke during the rally called for the chief to abandon plans to retire altogether and remain in charge of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Chief Paul said he’s hoping that alleged bad behavior exposed inside the “brave cave” will lead to positive change.

“I believe what we are seeing today is a movement, a movement that is bigger than every single person here,” Chief Paul said.

