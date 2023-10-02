Facebook
Fall finally makes an appearance in the forecast

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We are looking ahead to our first true taste of fall by the upcoming weekend, but in the meantime, unusually warm weather will continue over the next several days. Today’s highs will again climb into the low to mid-90s under generally sunny skies. No rainfall is expected, but we’ll see a decent breeze at times helping to take a little sting out of the heat.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast
Today's Pinpoint Forecast(WAFB)

Rest of This Week

No significant changes are expected through at least Thursday, with comfortable morning starts in the mid to upper 60s giving way to hot afternoons in the low 90s. The forecast stays dry through at least Wednesday, with just a slight chance of showers entering the forecast on Thursday.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)
WPC Precipitation Forecast
WPC Precipitation Forecast(WAFB)

Our main focus will be on a cold front set to arrive on Friday. That front will deliver a few showers, followed by our first true taste of fall into the weekend. Highs will only reach the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday, with lows dipping into the 50s by Sunday morning. The only bad news is that we’re not expecting much in the way of rain along the front and our drought will continue to worsen. The Weather Prediction Center’s 7-day outlook shows most of our area generally receiving less than 0.25″ of rainfall.

GFS Forecast Temps
GFS Forecast Temps(WAFB)

Tropical Update

We continue to track Tropical Storm Philippe this morning, but the final advisory was written on Rina on Sunday night. Philippe will track close to the northern Leeward Islands before turning northward over the next few days. The forecast indicates Philippe could actually become a hurricane before hopefully tracking east of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Philippe
Tropical Storm Philippe(WAFB)

