DOTD announces upcoming road closures, operations as part of I-10 widening project

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is advising motorists of the following road closures and operations happening Oct. 2 - Oct. 9 relating to the I-10 Widening Project:

Starting Oct. 2, 2023

• Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right lane of Dalrymple Drive northbound from March Street to East Lakeshore Drive. (Closure will continue until Oct. 23, 2023.)

• Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right shoulder of Dalrymple Drive southbound from East Lakeshore Drive to the 1-10 eastbound exit ramp. (Closure will continue until Oct. 23, 2023.)

• Full daytime closure (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of Virginia Street from Lori Burgess Avenue to E. Harrison Street. (Closure will continue until Oct. 6, 2023.)

Starting Oct. 8, 2023: Crews will be utilizing the shoulders on the I-10, I-12, and I-110 corridors to place digital signs in preparation of upcoming work.

• Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-10 going eastbound and westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)

• Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-12 going westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)

• Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-110 going southbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)

Starting Oct. 9, 2023

• Full daytime closure (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of E. Harrison Street from Carolina Street to Arkansas Street. (This closure will end Oct. 13, 2023.)

Visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

