Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DOTD announces upcoming road closures, operations as part of I-10 widening project

Road work generic
Road work generic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a news release from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is advising motorists of the following road closures and operations happening Oct. 2 - Oct. 9 relating to the I-10 Widening Project:

Starting Oct. 2, 2023

• Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right lane of Dalrymple Drive northbound from March Street to East Lakeshore Drive. (Closure will continue until Oct. 23, 2023.)

• Daytime closures (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of the right shoulder of Dalrymple Drive southbound from East Lakeshore Drive to the 1-10 eastbound exit ramp. (Closure will continue until Oct. 23, 2023.)

• Full daytime closure (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of Virginia Street from Lori Burgess Avenue to E. Harrison Street. (Closure will continue until Oct. 6, 2023.)

Starting Oct. 8, 2023: Crews will be utilizing the shoulders on the I-10, I-12, and I-110 corridors to place digital signs in preparation of upcoming work.

• Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-10 going eastbound and westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)

• Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-12 going westbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)

• Night time operation (7 p.m. - 5 a.m.) utilizing the right shoulder of I-110 going southbound. (This operation will be complete by the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.)

Starting Oct. 9, 2023

• Full daytime closure (7 a.m. - 5 p.m.) of E. Harrison Street from Carolina Street to Arkansas Street. (This closure will end Oct. 13, 2023.)

Visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call I-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second...
LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LSP: Man killed in Sunday morning crash
Joseph Kinchen
Man with Alzheimer’s goes missing Saturday evening, deputies say

Latest News

Looking for an immediate job? There’s a same-day hiring event Oct. 3
Louisiana Fortify Homes Program
Louisiana Fortify Homes program opens today
5 state attorney general candidates to speak at Press Club
CONSUMER REPORTS: Cut your salt but not your iodine