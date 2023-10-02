Facebook
Brian Kelly to recap loss against Ole Miss; preview Missouri game

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap the Tiger’s loss against Ole Miss and will preview the upcoming Missouri game during a news conference on Monday, October 2.

LSU came away with a 49-55 loss against Ole Miss in Oxford on Saturday, September 30. As a result, the Tigers fell to No. 23 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

The LSU Tigers are set to take on Missouri on Saturday, October 7, in Columbia, Missouri. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

