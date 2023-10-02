Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baton Rouge woman receives gift of a lifetime

Dream Machine
Dream Machine(WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One Baton Rouge woman received the surprise of a lifetime thanks to the Dream Machine Organization and the Pelican State Credit Union.

“We believe that people should be able to experience their dreams before they leave this earth, because everybody has a dream but very few people get to experience it because life is hard,” Charlie Rocket said, Founder of the Dream Machine USA.

The group travels across the country in buses, hoping to help people see their wishes and dreams come to life.

Dream Machine
Dream Machine(WAFB)

Ida Jean Jones was filled with emotion when she received an $8,000 check, a new car, a community parade, and a proclamation from Mayor-President Broome.

Jones had been riding the city bus for transportation since her car broke down.

“I just did what I had to do, find ways and means to get to where I had to go,” Ms. Ida Jean Jones said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 people killed in crash Friday morning, officials say
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a news conference Friday morning to address the...
Chief Paul details arrests of 4 of his officers
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 5

Latest News

Police Lights
BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LSP: Man killed in Sunday morning crash
Paul Pearson
Missing man with dementia found safe
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Firefighters investigate case of arson at vacant home on Eaton Street