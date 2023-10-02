AG candidates speak to voters with 2 weeks left in campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With only two weeks before election day, the candidates to become Louisiana’s next top cop gave perhaps their last pitch to voters at the Baton Rouge Press Club.

For the Republicans, crime was the top priority.

“The sheriffs want our help. The legislature’s beginning to understand there’s gonna be a crime session right out the box,” said Marty Maley (R).

“I have personally led over the DA’s and assisted the DA’s in over 200 cases,” added Solicitor General Liz Murrill (R).

“There is one thing though and it’s the criminal division,” Rep. John Stefanski explained (R).

The two Democrats in the race focused on abortion rights and mental health among juveniles committing crime.

“I stand before you as a fierce advocate for women in Louisiana, including the women’s right to choose,” said attorney Lindsey Cheeks.

“I don’t like throwing people in jail if they’re 16 or 17 for life,” added attorney Perry Terrebonne (D).

While Republicans avoided mentioning anything related to abortion, they each did have something to say about how to address juveniles committing crimes.

“The legislature and the governor, whoever our next governor is, has to get on board with building more regional detention facilities. And I’m not talking about just locking them up. I’m talking about recidivism efforts, education efforts, and those as well so it’s a multi-tiered approach,” Rep. Stefanski explained.

“Making sure the system is built in a way that will allow us to reach those kids who want to be reached and are capable of being reached,” Murrill continued.

“It’s got to be tiered out, you can’t put the young juvenile offenders with the older ones and not expect to create career criminals,” said Maley.

Each of the candidates has some sort of background in practicing law, but all of them believe they have qualities others don’t that separate them from the crowd.

“This is a crucial time for Louisiana. I want to be here for her and for all the people of Louisiana. I want to protect them, and I want to be the people’s lawyer, so that’s what I intend to do,” said Cheeks.

“No one has to guess what kind of work that I will do or the commitment that I have to the rule of law,” said Murrill.

“I’ve represented poor people and rural people my whole life and my whole career. And that’s the only people I like to associate with,” Terrebonne explained.

“Lots of murder cases, every single murder case, every one of them we brought it to a conclusion successfully,” Maley continued.

“I have the ability to work with whoever the state chooses to be governor, but I’m gonna be independent. I’m not gonna be beholden to anyone. I’m gonna be independent. I’m gonna do what’s in the best interest of the citizens because that’s who I represent,” said Stefanski.

Early voting started September 30. The official election date is Saturday, October 14.

