Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

5 state attorney general candidates to speak at Press Club

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Press Club of Baton Rouge will host a candidate forum with five candidates looking to become Louisiana’s next attorney general.

It is happening Monday, Oct. 2, in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, located at the Drusilla Shopping Center at Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Highway.

Participating candidates include Solicitor General Liz Murrill, a Republican; state Rep. John Stefanski, a Republican from Crowley; Marty Maley, a Republican prosecutor, and Democrats Lindsey Cheek and Perry Walker Terrebonne, both trial attorneys.

This is the second of three candidate forums scheduled.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Early voting for the Oct. 14th election has started. It continues through Oct. 7.

RELATED: Early voting for upcoming election starts September 30

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart, top, hurdles LSU safety Andre' Sam (14) during the second...
LSU falls multiple spots in latest AP Top 25 Poll
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LSP: Man killed in Sunday morning crash
Joseph Kinchen
Man with Alzheimer’s goes missing Saturday evening, deputies say

Latest News

Looking for an immediate job? There’s a same-day hiring event Oct. 3
Louisiana Fortify Homes Program
Louisiana Fortify Homes program opens today
Road work generic
DOTD announces upcoming road closures, operations as part of I-10 widening project
CONSUMER REPORTS: Cut your salt but not your iodine