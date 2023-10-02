5 state attorney general candidates to speak at Press Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Press Club of Baton Rouge will host a candidate forum with five candidates looking to become Louisiana’s next attorney general.

It is happening Monday, Oct. 2, in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, located at the Drusilla Shopping Center at Drusilla Drive and Jefferson Highway.

Participating candidates include Solicitor General Liz Murrill, a Republican; state Rep. John Stefanski, a Republican from Crowley; Marty Maley, a Republican prosecutor, and Democrats Lindsey Cheek and Perry Walker Terrebonne, both trial attorneys.

This is the second of three candidate forums scheduled.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. Cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Early voting for the Oct. 14th election has started. It continues through Oct. 7.

