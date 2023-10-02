Facebook
2 trapped in car after crash on Sullivan Road; 1 airlifted to hospital

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A portion of Sullivan Road in Central is shut down as police investigate a bad accident.

The crash took place at around 3:30 p.m. on Sullivan Road near Dew Point Avenue in Central, near the entrance to Cypress Lakes Subdivision.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran says that for unknown reasons, the vehicle involved flipped numerous times and is currently overturned.

EMS confirms they are responding to the scene and two people were inside of the vehicle at the time.

Officials stated they airlifted one person and another was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more information.

