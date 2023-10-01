BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead Saturday night.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Quiana Brown.

According to BRPD, Brown was struck by an unknown Gray Sedan at the intersection of North Foster Drive and North Street. They added the Sedan fled the scene before police arrived.

Officials said Brown was then hit by a BRPD officer who was responding to the crash as she was laying in the roadway.

Brown died on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

