Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle and responding police unit

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead Saturday night.

Police identified the victim as 38-year-old Quiana Brown.

According to BRPD, Brown was struck by an unknown Gray Sedan at the intersection of North Foster Drive and North Street. They added the Sedan fled the scene before police arrived.

Officials said Brown was then hit by a BRPD officer who was responding to the crash as she was laying in the roadway.

Brown died on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friends, family, and co-workers describe Mr. Clark as a larger-than-life personality who loved...
‘Devastating loss’: Beloved math teacher dies in crash on way to school
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
3 people killed in crash Friday morning, officials say
High School Football
Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 5
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul held a news conference Friday morning to address the...
Chief Paul details arrests of 4 of his officers
LSU vs. Ole Miss
LSU falls in nailbiter against Ole Miss

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
LSP: Man killed in Sunday morning crash
Paul Pearson
Missing man with dementia found safe
SNAP benefits to increase for thousands of people in Louisiana in October
Firefighters investigate case of arson at vacant home on Eaton Street