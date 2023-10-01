Facebook
Welcome to October

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 1
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 1, 2023
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We closed out a dry September with less than three inches of rain at BTR airport, and some locals getting even less.

We also closed out the month with a record high of 96, beating the old record of 95 set back in 1904!

Today will be a mainly sunny, dry, and unseasonably hot day with highs again in the mid 90s. There won’t be much in the way of rain for the next several days, however, we are expecting our first significant cold front of the season late this week, which will give us a few rain chances Thursday and Friday.

We should see a substantial decrease in temperatures, both highs and lows, by the end of the ten-day forecast.

