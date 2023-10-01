Thousands of Baton Rouge voters show up to the polls on voting day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The October 14th gubernatorial election is expected to be a busy one and several groups are making sure people get out there to vote early.

“Our vote is our voice, if you want to see a difference in your community, you want to see better things here in Baton Rouge you have to vote and do your civic duty,” said Anthony Kenny, Organizer of the Geaux Vote Festival.

Out of 185,000 registered voters in the parish a few thousand of them came out to vote on the first day of early voting.

Steve Raborn with the East Baton Rouge registrar of voters encourages voters to do their homework.

“We recommend that they review their sample ballot which is available on the Secretary’s website or through the Geaux Vote app. It’s a long ballot. There’s a number of statewide races, local races,” said Raborn.

Voters have until Saturday, October 7th to cast their ballots during the early voting schedule.

Voting day is October 14th.

