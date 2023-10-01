Southern Jags shutout Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 27-0 victory
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINE BLUFF, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags (2-2) took down Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-4) 27-0 on Saturday, September 30.
Southern offense was much improved over Pine Bluff as they totaled 20 points in the first half.
Harold Blood threw for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Gary Quarles rushed for 90 yards, punching in a touchdown to put the Jags up 27-0.
Southern had a strong defensive performance holding the Golden Lions scoreless.
The Jags will be back at AW Mumford taking on Florida A&M on Saturday, October 7.
Kick off is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.